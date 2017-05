AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stephen King Drive.

10:48 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Whitten Road.

11:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lincoln Street.

12:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

2:21 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Melville Street.

3:55 p.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.

5:55 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Washington Street.

6:03 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.

7:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Brook Road.

10:18 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

10:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

Monday at 1:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blair Road.

6:37 p.m., indecency was reported on Washington Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 4:37 p.m., theft was reported on Cobbossee Road.

4:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Spring Street.

Saturday at 3:43 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on West Street.

6:02 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Brunswick Avenue.

8:07 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on River Road.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 12:05 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Greenville Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 8:08 a.m., an 18-year-old Monmouth man was issued a summons on a charge of disorderly conduct (offensive words, gestures), after a citizen assist was performed on Academy Road.

PITTSTON

Saturday at 5:59 a.m., assault was reported on East Pittston Road.

Sunday at 1:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 11:51 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Annabessacook Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:42 a.m., Michael E. Parent, 27, of Rome was arrested on a warrant, after a traffic stop was performed on Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.

