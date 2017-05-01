KENTS HILL — A cold and wet afternoon proved to nonetheless be an enjoyable one for the Winthrop softball team.

Layne Audet rolled to the win in the circle and Kayleigh Oberg homered as the Ramblers beat Telstar, 10-3, in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Kents Hill School.

Audet struck out 10 in the complete-game victory, and Oberg’s home run was a three-run shot. Matti Rice had two hits, including a double, for Winthrop (3-1), which led 5-0 after three innings and 8-0 after four.

Josie Forbes homered in the seventh for the Rebels (2-1), while Kylee Martin struck out six in the circle.

BOYS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 14, LINCOLN 8: Caleb Tyler scored seven goals to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season in Newcastle.

Ethan Furlong and Chance Reed each scored twice for Erskine (1-2), while Gavin Blanchard, Grayson Petty and Seth Reed also added goals. Noah Miller anchored a strong defensive effort with six saves.

Liam Cullina scored four goals for Lincoln (1-4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

LAWRENCE 9, LINCOLN 6: Cassandra Poli scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever victory as a varsity program on Saturday against the Eagles in Newcastle.

Sierra Weston had eight saves for the Bulldogs (1-1).

Ashley Budd, Lucy Williams and Brinley Harrison each scored two goals for Lincoln (1-1).

BASEBALL

WINTHROP 17, TELSTAR 7, 6 INN.: Jacob Hickey went the distance on the mound as the Ramblers earned the MVC win in Kents Hill.

Carson Camick had two hits and drove in three runs for Winthrop (4-1), which scored seven runs in the third inning en route to the blowout. Bennett Brooks had two hits, including a triple, while Matt Ingram and Antonio Meucci also added two hits apiece.

Jared Beane was 2 for 3 in the loss for Telstar (1-4).

