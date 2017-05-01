IN ALBION, Friday at 2:40 p.m., vandalism of a mailbox was reported on Winslow Road.
IN ANSON, Monday at 2:04 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Valley Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 8:24 a.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Access Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 10:29 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Holt Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.
Monday at 1:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Police Plaza.
8:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Park Street.
Monday at 8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Shusta Road.
9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thomas Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Interstate 95.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hartland Avenue.
9:13 p.m., assault was reported on North Main Street.
Monday at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Chandler Street.
6:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Court Street.
9:19 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 9:39 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., a missing person was reported on Main Street.
10:12 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.
10:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.
1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
1:44 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Front Street.
6:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.
11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
Monday at 1:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrill Avenue.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:48 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Rebecca Gage, 29, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Sunday, Gerald Sturtevant, 53, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
Marc Haines, 21, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
Naomi Haines, 45, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
Nathan Hawes, 26, of Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Travis Gordon, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Kevin Bliss, 61, of Oquossoc, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:55 p.m., Atrayal York, 25, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:22 p.m., Andrew Stewart, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Jessica Bilodeau, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:40 p.m., Stephen Jeffrey Evers, 20, of Albion, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and a minor consuming liquor.
