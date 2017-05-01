IN ALBION, Friday at 2:40 p.m., vandalism of a mailbox was reported on Winslow Road.

IN ANSON, Monday at 2:04 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Valley Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 8:24 a.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., theft was reported on Access Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 10:29 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Holt Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Monday at 1:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Police Plaza.

8:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Park Street.

Monday at 8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Shusta Road.

9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thomas Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hartland Avenue.

9:13 p.m., assault was reported on North Main Street.

Monday at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Chandler Street.

6:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Court Street.

9:19 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 9:39 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Timberview Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., a missing person was reported on Main Street.

10:12 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.

10:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

1:44 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Front Street.

6:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 1:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrill Avenue.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:48 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Rebecca Gage, 29, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday, Gerald Sturtevant, 53, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Marc Haines, 21, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Naomi Haines, 45, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Nathan Hawes, 26, of Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Travis Gordon, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Kevin Bliss, 61, of Oquossoc, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:55 p.m., Atrayal York, 25, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:22 p.m., Andrew Stewart, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Jessica Bilodeau, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:40 p.m., Stephen Jeffrey Evers, 20, of Albion, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and a minor consuming liquor.

