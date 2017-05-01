When the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots finally made a pick Friday in the third round of the annual NFL draft, the name called drew some extra applause from fans in central Maine.

With its third round pick — the 83rd overall — the Patriots selected Derek Rivers, a defensive end from Youngstown (Ohio) State University who was born in Augusta, Maine. Rivers is the son of Augusta native Mary Leinonen and the grandson of Eino Leinonen, known by many as Mr. Windsor Fair who two years ago was honored for having attended every harness race at the fair since 1967.

North squad outside linebacker Derek Rivers of Youngstown (Ohio) State University lines up for a play during the second half of the Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. AP photo Eino Leinonen holds up a 1967 Windsor Fair racing program in 2015 at his Nobleboro home. Leinonen's grandson, Derek Rivers, was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the NFL draft. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

Although born in Augusta, Rivers was raised in North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Rivers attended Kinston (North Carolina) High School before moving on to Youngstown State.

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, in grading the Patriots’ picks, described Rivers as “an exciting pass rusher with stand-up/hand-down versatility.” Rivers’ selection comes nearly three months after Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots played among the greatest comeback games in football history by fighting back from a 19-point deficit late in the game to ultimately beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

Rivers was unable to comment Monday, a team official said, because Patriots team rules prohibit rookies from speaking with the media until taking part in official team and NFL activities.

“That will happen sometime this weekend,” Patriots spokesperson Stacey James said Monday.

Mary Leinonen was with her son Friday when he received the call from the Patriots. The family was holding a draft party in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Some draft pundits predicted Rivers would go in the second round, but when the second round came and went and his name had not been called, Mary said she saw her son become nervous.

“The draft is not a fun process,” Mary Leinonen said in an interview. “I was hoping he was handling it well. I gave him some time alone.”

Mary said she joined Derek on an outside patio, where she told him everything would be fine, and patted her son on the back.

Soon after, his phone rang. She watched as he took the call.

“He whispered to me, ‘Patriots,’ and I did a little jig,” she said.

Mother and son went back inside to the party, where they kept their secret and waited a few anxious minutes to see Derek’s draft announcement on television.

At her home in Chelsea, Maine, Sandra Leinonen-Dunn watched the draft and waited for her nephew’s name to be called. Sandra said she knew Derek had visited a number of teams, any one of which could select him.

“He’d been all over the country to do these interviews,” Leinonen-Dunn said. “When I saw the Patriots, I just started screaming … It was really, truly miraculous.”

This story will be updated.

