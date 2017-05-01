Chad Conley, co-owner of the Palace Diner in Biddeford, has announced plans for his new cafe on Forest Avenue in Portland.

Rose Foods will be a counter-service bagel shop, neighborhood café and retail store specializing in “New York Jewish cuisine,” Conley announced in a statement Monday. The shop will sell bagel sandwiches and deli classics such as sour pickles, pastrami sandwiches and matzo ball soup. Smoked seafood and other specialty products will be for sale.

Conley said the cafe, located at 428 Forest Ave. in the former BreaLu Café space, will open this summer.

The Portland area lost its only Jewish deli and sandwich shop in February, when Rosen’s Full Belly Deli closed its doors in Westbrook.

