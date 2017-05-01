A public paddle on a section of the upper Medomak River to observe and welcome early spring plants and wildlife will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Rain date is Sunday, May 7.

Local guide and paddling enthusiast Rob Stenger will lead the easy-to-moderate level paddle along the Medomak River from Old Union Road to Route 17, floating along the floodplain banks.

Participants should meet at the bridge pull-off beside the river on Old Union Road (near the intersection with Carroll Road at the Washington-Union town line). Participants are asked to supply their own boats, paddle equipment and weather-appropriate clothing. Personal flotation devices are required.

The event is hosted by Medomak Valley Land Trust and Washington Lakes Watershed Association.

A very limited number of spaces in canoes and kayaks may be available upon request.

For more information or to register, call 845-2661.

