SKOWHEGAN — A local man who allegedly used a doctor’s scalpel to slash another man he said had used racial slurs against him has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury.

Charles Adam Fairley, 33, of North Avenue, Skowhegan, is charged by the grand jury with aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Police at the time said Fairley lives in an apartment with his girlfriend. He said the girlfriend’s daughter lives upstairs in the same building with her boyfriend. When the alleged victim and his girlfriend arrived at the apartment house April 12, he “started taunting Charles by yelling out the ‘N’ word multiple times,” interim Skowhegan police Chief Joel Cummings said. Fairley came out to confront the 23-year-old man, and they argued in front of the apartment house.

“Charles made a swiping motion to the victim with a concealed scalpel,” Cummings said. “He swiped at his neck.”

A friend of Fairley later said the racial taunting could be considered a hate crime and they will be talking to a lawyer about possible charges there.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted by the grand jury on Friday was Buddy S. Burton Jr., 36, of Augusta charged in connection with a high-speed highway chase April 5 from the Palmyra Wal-Mart that ended in a crash on Interstate 95 just past a Waterville exit. Burton is charged by the grand jury with two counts of felony theft, eluding a police officer, passing a police roadblock, operating after suspension and criminal speed.

Burton drove in excess of 100 mph at times and avoided the first set of tire deflation spikes set out by state police on the interstate. When he hit the second set, the tires on the left side of the Jeep began to deflate and he started to lose control of his vehicle, police said.

Burton went off the road around mile 133 and into the ditch on the right side of the interstate.

The grand jury also handed down indictments on Eric J. Horan, 36, of Brunswick, on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Madison, then fled the area to avoid prosecution. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl Dec. 29, but the crime was not reported until Jan. 5. He is charged with unlawful sexual contact, a felony; unlawful sexual touching; and with sexual abuse of a minor.

Also indicted by the grand jury were the following people:

• Eric M. McCarthy, 33, of St. Albans, charged with two counts of felony drug trafficking, two counts of possession of drugs, illegal possession of hypodermic needles and with criminal forfeiture, all Feb. 4 in St. Albans.

• Brandy L. Boutilier, 28, of Harmony, charged with felony drug trafficking, felony possession of drugs, illegal possession of hypodermic needles and with criminal forfeiture, all Feb. 4 in St. Albans.

• Michael Allen Tayse, 40, of Anson, charged with felony domestic violence assault, criminal operating under the influence, operating without a license and disorderly conduct, all April 15 in Norridgewock.

• Matthew M. Almeida, 31, of Clinton, charged with two counts of Class A felony robbery, Class B felony aggravated assault, Class C felony stealing drugs and misdemeanor stealing drugs in a home invasion robbery in Palmyra Jan. 28.

• Zachary Ryan Haines, 25, of New Portland, charged with Class B felony aggravated assault and Class C assault April 20 in New Portland and with felony Class C domestic violence assault April 9 in New Portland.

• David Burrill, 23, of Lee, charged with domestic violence assault on a child less than 6 years old May 13 in Bingham.

• Lee J. Wurzel Jr., 32, of Skowhegan, charged with Class C felony theft Oct. 1 in Canaan.

• Jacob Hemingway, 27, of Skowhegan, charged with Class B felony drug trafficking and with possession of drugs March 2 in Skowhegan.

• Dustin Randall French, 27, a transient, charged with Class C felony assault and criminal trespass Sept. 8 in Skowhegan.

• Michael Hardy, 42, of North Carolina, charged with two counts of Class A arson and Class C conspiracy to commit burglary July 22 in Harmony.

• Lisa Woodard, 45, of Dexter, charged with two counts of Class A arson and Class C conspiracy to commit burglary July 22 in Harmony.

