A Skowhegan man died Friday night when his motorcycle reportedly crossed the centerline of U.S. Route 202 in Monmouth and struck a sport utility vehicle head-on.

Monmouth Police Officer Aaron Paradis said Monday that authorities are still trying to locate the next of kin for Robert Dale Saveall, 68.

While the Honda motorcycle was registered to Saveall at a Skowhegan address, Paradis said police had information that Saveall was a homeless veteran.

Paradis said the accident occurred about 10:15 p.m. Friday in Monmouth near the Winthrop town line, and that Saveall was the only person reported to be injured.

Winthrop police and state police assisted at the scene, and Route 202 was closed for several hours.

Paradis said Saveall was headed west on the road and the other vehicle, a GMC Envoy, was headed east. The SUV was driven by Yvonne Rich of Skowhegan.

Paradis said no charges are anticipated, and that police do not know what caused the motorcycle to go into the other lane.

The investigation is continuing.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share