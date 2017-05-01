The heavy rain that’s falling Monday and expected to continue Tuesday could lead to minor flooding of the Kennebec River in Somerset County, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is potential that there could be a few spots that get to (the top of the river banks) or briefly exceed,” said Bob Marine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. “It would probably be during the day tomorrow (Tuesday) when that happens — if it happens. We don’t know yet at this point if the rivers will be coming up. A lot of areas will stay below.”

Water flows out of the Weston dam in Skowhegan as ice covers other sections on April 6. Minor flooding could occur in Somerset County over the next few days. Staff file photo by David Leaming

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Somerset County, but no flood warnings.

“Everything is already high,” Marine said, referring to the current water levels. “With more rainfall coming tonight and tomorrow, it’s just going to aggravate the situation.”

There’s also a chance the river could flood in Kennebec County on Wednesday morning, the county’s emergency management director, Sean Goodwin, said in an email to first responders. The river levels will depend on the amounts of rainfall and leftover snow in northern Maine, he said.

Charles Eichacker — 621-5642

[email protected]

Twitter: @ceichacker

