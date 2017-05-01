Maine officials say tick-borne infections are on the rise in the state, and the trend isn’t limited to Lyme disease.

The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the number of cases of anaplasmosis rose from 186 to 372 last year. The number of cases of babesiosis rose from 56 to 82.

Lyme disease is also on the rise. Lyme cases reached an all-time high of 1,464 last year in Maine.

The diseases are all spread by tick bites. Anaplasmosis causes fever, headache and body aches. Babesiosis can cause symptoms such as extreme fatigue, chills and anemia.

The state is encouraging daily tick checks as warmer temperatures usher in the season when ticks are most active and abundant.

Share