WATERVILLE — Maine State Police on Monday night arrested a man on Oakdale Street in connection with the burglary and theft last summer of several thousands of dollars worth of firearms and World War II-era personal antique medals from a camp on Sibley Pond in Canaan.

Andre Quirion, 24, of 3 Oakdale St., Apt. 3, was arrested on a warrant and was being taken in a cruiser to Somerset County Jail in East Madison at about 7:30 p.m.

Police arrest Andre Quirion Monday in connection with a burglary last summer. Contributed photo

State police Sgt. Peter Michaud said at the scene that police had been trying to locate Quirion because he was wanted on a warrant for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. State police had been investigating the case for the last eight months, according to Michaud.

Michaud said some of the items stolen had been recovered in Bangor about six months ago where Quirion was living at the time, but other items have not yet been recovered.

“We’ve been trying to talk to him about the burglary,” Michaud said. “We applied for a warrant for his arrest and he continued to avoid us, so we applied for a search warrant for his person inside the residence.”

A state police trooper arrived at the apartment building on Oakdale Street, off North Street, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday and knocked on the door but Quirion refused to answer it, according to Michaud. He said the trooper could hear noise inside the apartment.

“He is the only known occupant of the residence, apartment B, on the second story,” he said of Quirion. “We attempted to make contact several times within one hour. He refused to come to the door.”

The owner of the home gave police a key to the building and when police announced they were coming in, Quirion came into the hallway and police took him into custody, Michaud said.

At the scene, several state troopers and three Waterville police officers surrounded the building and about 7:30 p.m. Quirion was led out of the house in handcuffs and placed in a cruiser as neighbors watched from a home across the street. Michaud said state police requested assistance from Waterville police when Quirion at first refused to come to the door.

“We’re continuing to attempt to locate some of the leftover property, other than what we’ve recovered,” Michaud said.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share