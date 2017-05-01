FARMINGTON — A Wilton man faces felony aggravated assault charges following a confrontation Friday night that ended in the stabbings of a father and his adult son.

Ryan Brann, 38, is charged with one count of Class A aggravated assault and two counts of Class B aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing Roy Gordon, 46, and his son, Seth, 27. Brann could face up to 50 years in prison and $90,000 in fines if convicted.

Brann appeared in Franklin County Superior Court Monday where Judge Rick E. Lawrence set his bail at $10,000 cash or $2,500 if he enters into a supervised bail contract. As part of the conditions of his release, Brann is not allowed to have contact with either of the victims, Seth Gordon’s stepson or any minor. He is also forbidden from entering the premises of any Hannaford grocery store.

According to prosecutors, the disagreement began late Friday when Brann provided alcohol to Seth Gordon’s underage stepson. Roy Gordon confronted Brann over the phone before Brann traveled to Gordon’s location on Franklin Avenue in Farmington vowing to “take care of business.” Brann’s wife called police after he admitted to stabbing Gordon.

When officers arrived near midnight, they found Roy Gordon bleeding from a small cut on his arm. At the Gordons’ home, they found Seth Gordon with a large cut to his neck, another cut across his stomach and a puncture wound to his right arm. The wound on Seth Gordon’s neck had caused significant blood loss and officers feared he was “at substantial risk of death.” They recovered a 4-6 inch pocket knife at the scene and said Brann later admitted to using the knife in self-defense.

Seth Gordon was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for his wounds and later released, according to police.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Robbins asked the court for a $20,000 bail for Brann, citing a lengthy criminal history including a series of theft charges dating back to 2007, multiple violations of the conditions of his release on previous charges and at least 10 instances in which Brann had failed to appear in court.

Christopher Berryment, the court’s attorney of the day, argued for a lower bail saying Roy Gordon had initially treated the confrontation as a “non-issue” and stating even a more standard $1,000 bail would be difficult for Brann to pay.

Brann has not yet been indicted by a grand jury. He is next scheduled to appear in court in July.

