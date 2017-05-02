The attempt to develop a floating offshore wind test site in Maine began eight years ago, and has endured many challenges. This is a summary of how the Maine Aqua Ventus project got to where it is today.

The Monhegan test site was selected through a state-run process that included locations off uninhabited Boon Island and Damariscove Island. Monhegan was picked because it’s 12 miles from the mainland, has steady winds, a limited number of fishermen and extreme electric rates.

The site selection was challenged in court by a conservation activist, but was upheld in 2011.

The 2009 law that designated the site allowed up to two turbines, a maximum capacity of 25 megawatts and one transmission cable to the mainland. In early meetings with island officials, though, the university promoted a one-third scale turbine, with no cable, and a test period of months.

But over time, the scope of the project changed. Engineers decided to test a one-eighth scale model of the floating concrete platform off Castine, in more-protected waters. Maine Aqua Ventus also won an energy department award for commercial-scale testing.

That led to an upgraded design for two, 6-megawatt turbines on full-size platforms off Monhegan, with a cable to the mainland and the island. The test period grew to 20 years. But Maine Aqua Ventus has pledged that Monhegan would only be a test site, and any commercial wind farm would be located more than 10 miles from a Maine island or coastline.

To sort through the test proposal, residents formed the Monhegan Energy Task Force. Soon after, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a 20-year power contract in 2014. Then the project lost a bid for more federal funds, and the sense of urgency among residents evaporated. A year later, a competitor for the federal grant fell away and the project was back on track.

The opposition group Protect Monhegan formed last fall, after it became clear that the full-scale project might become a reality. The group raised $40,000, some of it from visitors and summer residents, and hired legal and public relations help. That led to the bill aimed at relocating the project, heard by a legislative committee on Tuesday.

