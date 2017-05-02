RANGELEY — An informational meeting for the Creative After School Arts program for middle and high school students is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, Main Street.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts volunteers will be on hand to talk about the program and answer questions; registration forms will be available.

The program will begin in September for grades 6-12. It will coincide with the 40-week school year, from September to June, during after-school hours, Monday through Friday, until 6 p.m. at the theater. The program will be staffed by a qualified employee managing the daily operation.

There will be dance and movement workshops. WRGY will work with students interested in broadcasting and engineering, and volunteers will provide workshops in theater performance and operations, music and performance, instruments, graphic art, fine arts and design, digital media, creative writing and community service.

A nominal fee will be charged per semester and scholarships will be available.

For more information, call 864-5000, email [email protected] or visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

