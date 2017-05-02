Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, and Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, will host a Town Hall meeting to discuss the Opportunity Agenda from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Cobbosseecontee Snowmobile Club, 314 Sears Corner Road, West Gardiner.

The Opportunity Agenda, the Democrat’s budget proposal for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, calls for the largest property tax cut in Maine history; invests in jobs and the economy; fully funds public schools; makes college degrees more affordable and attainable; supports families, seniors, children and veterans; and provides meaningful student debt relief.

And it does it all without unnecessary cuts to current services and without raising new taxes.

Bellows will be joined by Senate Democratic Leader Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, Assistant Senate Democratic Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, and Assistant House Democratic Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston. All members of the public and media are welcome.

A brief presentation will be followed by Q&A with the audience.

For more information, call 287-1515.

Share