A Fryeburg man was arrested late Monday night after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded gun.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said Bradford Beattie, 47, faces domestic violence charges.

Bradford Beattie Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Police received a 911 call Monday about 10 p.m. reporting a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence on Smith Street.

When police officers arrived, they were informed that the suspect was armed with a loaded gun and had threatened a 47-year-old woman with the weapon. The victim called police after fleeing the home and finding refuge with a neighbor.

The victim told police that Beattie also threatened to shoot police.

Officers surrounded the home, and Beattie surrendered without incident. Police confiscated a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a rifle from the home.

“Whenever weapons are involved in emotionally charged events such as domestic violence situations it poses additional risks to all those involved,” Potvin said in the statement. “I give credit to my officers for defusing this situation and taking the suspect into custody without incident.”

Beattie was arrested and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, where he was charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence terrorizing, both Class D misdemeanors.

Beattie is scheduled to appear in Bridgton District Court on June 13.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share