AUGUSTA — Gardiner students Savannah Green and Sydney Dayken served as honorary pages April 6 in the Maine Senate. They were the guests of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. Green is a Gardiner Area High School student, and Dayken is a Gardiner Regional Middle School student.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the Senate is in session. For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

Gardiner students Savannah Green and Sydney Dayken served as honorary pages April 6 in the Maine Senate in Augusta. From left are Green, Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, and Dayken. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share