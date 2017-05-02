Hyde School officials announced an expansion of their Bath school on Tuesday, fueled by the $14.25 million sale of their Connecticut school to another private institution.

“With the coming together of our two campuses and influx of revenue, Hyde is going to be able to invest in the resources needed to run a vibrant and robust boarding school that will support both students’ personal growth and excellence in academics,” Laura Gauld, the head of school in Bath, said in a statement.

Hyde School recently finalized the sale of the Connecticut school to Woodstock Academy, which made the purchase offer last spring.

Enrollment is expected to grow from 140 students to about 175, and officials said they are adding 14 faculty members – nine of them from the Woodstock school who elected to move to the Bath school.

The school will renovate the campus center, including its theater, and add a new reception hall, student work gallery and student lounge space, officials said. The school will also expand the curriculum, including new Advanced Placement courses and robotics and computer science classes.

Tuition at the Hyde School, founded in 1966 at the Bath location, is $53,500 for a boarding student and $28,500 for a day student. Officials said in a letter to parents that the proceeds from the sale were expected to “substantially increase” Hyde’s financial aid program.

In addition to the private school, Hyde operates two public charter schools in New York City: a K-12 school in the Bronx with 1,000 students, and a K-6 school in Brooklyn with 500 students. Hyde is also affiliated with several other public charter schools, including Central Florida Leadership Academy, a 6-12 charter school; Turning Point Academy, a K-8 charter school in Prince George’s County in Maryland; and CIVA Charter High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Noel K. Gallagher can be contacted at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Share