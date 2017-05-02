AUGUSTA
Monday at 8:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.
9:37 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
10:22 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Oxford Street.
12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherbrook Street.
1:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Laurel Street.
1:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
4:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:09 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Cony Street.
4:14 p.m., child abuse was reported by a caller on Tasker Road.
4:43 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spruce Street.
4:57 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Stone Street.
5:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
7:55 p.m., the Augusta Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the basement of a home on Civic Center Drive. No one was injured and the occupants were able to stay in their home.
8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.
10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.
3:03 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.
3:37 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
5:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
6:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington and Jefferson streets.
GARDINER
Monday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on River Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Monday at 9:05 a.m., littering was reported on Blaine Road.
Tuesday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Pine Drive.
RANDOLPH
Tuesday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Closson Street.
WINDSOR
Monday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Shuman Road.
5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Caswell Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Monday 3:08 p.m., Christina D. Cruz, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold during a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.
5:30 p.m., Ashley Carver, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault, after a mentally disturbed person was reported on Stone Street.
9:11 p.m., Brock R. Hamilton, 30, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of operating while license was suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.
Krista B. Potvin, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, after a probation check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.
JEFFERSON
Wednesday, April 26 at an unidentified time, Jeremiah W. Carleton, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bunker Hill Road.
Monday at an unidentified time, Wayne T. Little, 27, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Snyders Lane.
