AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.

9:37 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:22 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Oxford Street.

12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherbrook Street.

1:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Laurel Street.

1:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

4:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:09 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Cony Street.

4:14 p.m., child abuse was reported by a caller on Tasker Road.

4:43 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spruce Street.

4:57 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Stone Street.

5:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

7:55 p.m., the Augusta Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the basement of a home on Civic Center Drive. No one was injured and the occupants were able to stay in their home.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:00 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

3:03 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

3:37 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

5:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

6:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington and Jefferson streets.

GARDINER

Monday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on River Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 9:05 a.m., littering was reported on Blaine Road.

Tuesday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Pine Drive.

RANDOLPH

Tuesday at 12:51 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Closson Street.

WINDSOR

Monday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Shuman Road.

5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Caswell Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday 3:08 p.m., Christina D. Cruz, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold during a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.

5:30 p.m., Ashley Carver, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault, after a mentally disturbed person was reported on Stone Street.

9:11 p.m., Brock R. Hamilton, 30, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of operating while license was suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

Krista B. Potvin, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, after a probation check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

JEFFERSON

Wednesday, April 26 at an unidentified time, Jeremiah W. Carleton, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bunker Hill Road.

Monday at an unidentified time, Wayne T. Little, 27, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Snyders Lane.

