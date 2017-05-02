A Lebanon man wanted for alleged domestic violence assault remains missing and is being sought by Maine State Police.

Dale Godfrey, 52, has been missing since April 26.

Dale Godfrey Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Godfrey fled his Champion Street home that day about 4 a.m. in his pickup, which was located nearby, although Godfrey was nowhere to be seen. A search of the wooded area near where the vehicle was found turned up Godfrey’s checkbook in a stream.

Troopers say Godfrey has not shown up for work in Berwick, there has been no activity on his cellphone and no financial transactions on any of his accounts. Investigators believe he could have been picked up on the roadway, or may still be in the area.

Anyone with information about Godfrey is asked to call the state police at 657-3030.

Share