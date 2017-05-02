Falmouth police say a 23-year-old man was taken to Maine Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon for treatment of a gunshot wound that he suffered when his handgun fired unintentionally.

The man was shot around 12:30 p.m. at his home at 19 Poplar Ridge Drive, said police Lt. John Kilbride in a statement issued Tuesday evening. The man’s father took him to the fire station on Blackstrap Road for medical help, then paramedics took the man to the hospital in Portland.

Kilbride said the man had surgery for injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

Falmouth police are investigating the incident.

