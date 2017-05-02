Someone won millions of dollars after purchasing a Tri-State Megabucks ticket on Saturday at a Freeport gas station and convenience store.

Saturday’s Megabucks jackpot was worth an estimated $3.4 million annuitized, according to a statement posted on the Maine Lottery’s Facebook page.

“The winning ticket was sold at Circle K on Route 1 in Freeport. Check your tickets,” the Maine Lottery said in a Facebook statement posted Saturday evening.

An employee at the Irving/Circle K store said Tuesday evening that the winner has not come forward yet. The gas station is located on Route 1, near Interstate 295, and at the gateway to downtown Freeport and the L.L. Bean retail store.

Maine Lottery officials could not be reached for details Tuesday evening, but on Facebook, the agency said, “What a week it has been.”

Maine Lottery officials said someone won $1 million in the Mega Millions contest on April 25; $200,000 in the Powerball game April 26; and there was a $1 million winner in the Ultimate Millions instant game the week before last.

