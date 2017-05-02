WAYNE — A Memorial Day Service, featuring Co. A, 3rd Maine Regiment Voluntary Infantry (Civil War Re-enactors) and the Maranacook High School and Middle School bands is set for Monday, May 29.

Parade participant, veterans, boys, girls, Scouts and anyone with a focus on honoring veterans, should assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the Wayne Community Church’s parking lot.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed down Main Street to Pond Road and back to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake, where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

From there, the parade will move to the Veterans Memorial Park, where the formal program will continue. If it rains, services will be at the Ladd Center at 11 a.m.

A Salute to Wayne Veterans Exhibit will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at The Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road.

Transportation will be provided for any veterans who needs a ride in the parade. Those interested in giving veterans a ride in their vehicle are asked to call David Ault at 685-4578.

Steven Woodsum, a Navy veteran, will be the guest speaker.

All veterans are urged to participate as a tribute to men and women of the town who have served in different branches of the services in the past.

For more information, call Doug Stevenson at 685-9005 or Don Welsh at 686-4117.

