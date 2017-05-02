IN DETROIT, Monday at 10:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

2:57 p.m., debris was reported on Interstate 95.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Pillsbury Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:04 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 11:06 a.m., a scam was reported on Hunnewell Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 3:50 p.m., theft was reported on Easler Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 4:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Square Road.

6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hope Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Harriet Street.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 4:09 p.m., mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

4:16 p.m., theft was reported on Beauford Street.

9:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Commercial Street.

Tuesday at 2:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

7:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:22 a.m., fraud was reported at Ace Tire and Auto Service on Drummond Avenue.

11:36 a.m., shoplifting was reported at the Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.

2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

3:46 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Gray Street.

4:31 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

5:53 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Gray Street.

6:23 p.m., threatening was reported in Waterville Commons.

7:30 p.m., threatening was reported to the police.

8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN WELD, Monday at 11:34 a.m., theft was reported on West Side Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Craig Andrews, 49, of Rangeley, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Hine, 20, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after a suspension and under the influence, and violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:43 p.m., Michael Evans, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.

5:38 p.m., Melissa M. Scott, 35, of Mercer, was arrested on a warrant or failure to appear.

8:11 p.m., Andre M. Quirion, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants for charges of burglary and theft.

Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Tyson Mikel Archer, 25, of Detroit, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and a probation revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:54 p.m., Todd A. Steward, 57, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence with a prior offense.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:36 p.m., Amy-Jo L. Beaudry, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violation of a harassment order and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:36 a.m., Casey Lee Bronn, 36, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of theft.

Share