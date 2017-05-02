MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for a man believed to be in possession of a powerful synthetic drug that has recently surfaced in the state.

Police and federal agents searched the home of 24-year-old Preston Thorpe on Thursday, but believe he is gone. They said they found a trace amount of carfentanil in the kitchen, along with a small amount of marijuana.

State officials said last week that carfentanil was confirmed to be in the state, and it was linked to three overdose deaths. No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

The drug was created to tranquilize large animals such as elephants. Officials said it’s 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 5,000 times stronger than heroin.

An arrest warrant charging Thorpe with possession of carfentanil was issued. Police said he’s originally from California.

