A 27-year-old man was quickly arrested after he robbed a West End convenience store early Tuesday morning, Portland police said.

Garlrenice Somnang Tek of Portland approached a cashier at the Cumberland Farms at 49 Pine St. about 4:18 a.m., brandished a knife and demanded cash, according to police. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Before Tek left, he continued to threaten the clerk and poked him several times with the knife, police said.

The clerk was not injured and immediately called 911 to report the crime and provide a detailed description of the robber.

A few minutes later, a police officer saw Tek walking near the area of 705 Congress St., and stopped him because he fit the description given by the clerk. He was arrested without incident and charged with robbery, assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and theft.

