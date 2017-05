RICHMOND — Preschool registration and screening is set for June 12, 13 and 14 at Marcia Buker School, 28 High St.

Richmond children who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15 qualify for the program.

Be sure to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records to the screening which will take approximately an hour and a half.

To schedule an appointment, call the school office at 737-4748.

