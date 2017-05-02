The Putt 4 Cass mini golf fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream & Mini Golf in Waterville. A rain date is set for May 21.

The mini golf event replaces Bowl for Cassidy’s Sake, a successful bowling fundraiser, that in the last two years, raised $80,000 for local BBBS programs. This year, schools, athletic teams, service groups and businesses are invited to form mini golf teams of four players, and choose a preferred time to golf, register and raise funds for local mentoring programs.

Colby Charette, left, and his "Little" Harrison Quimby, practice for the Putt 4 Cass fundraiser at Gifford's Famous Ice Cream & Mini Golf in Waterville. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The event will include course challenges with prizes, music, food and T-shirts for team fundraising. The event is sponsored by Aetna, Fabian Oil, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Hammond Lumber, Mainely Trusses, New Balance, Smile Solutions and Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream. Additional sponsoring opportunities are available, including hole sponsorships on the course.

To register a team, sponsor, volunteer or for more information, call 314-6996, email [email protected] or visit www.bbbsmidmaine.org.

Share