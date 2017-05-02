The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit photos of the Rangeley region to be considered for inclusion in the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce 2018 calendar. The chamber seeks photos that represent the best of the Rangeley region throughout the four seasons.

Email photo submissions to [email protected] no later than May 15.

For more informatin, visit the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine/.

