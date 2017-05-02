A St. Albans man cut his face but escaped serious injury early Tuesday morning in an automobile crash that destroyed his truck and ripped electrical wires off a home on Moosehead Trail in Newport, police said.
Kenneth Mower, 23, apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his 2014 gray Nissan truck as he was driving north and crossed the centerline of the road, according to Newport police Chief Leonard Macdaid. Mower’s truck first hit a southbound tractor-trailer, then struck a parked snowmobile and finally hit a utility pole about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The pole was snapped in half and electrical service was ripped off the side of a home, Macdaid said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 47-year-old William Smith, of Buxton, was not injured. Neither driver was taken to the hospital. The Nissan pickup truck was destroyed, Macdaid said.
“They were very lucky,” Macdaid said by phone Tuesday. “When we got the call, we thought it would be a lot more serious than it turned out to be. It was a good day for those two people.”
The investigating officer was Jesse Gee and no criminal charges are expected in the crash.
