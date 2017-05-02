AUGUSTA — For weeks, students at St. Michael School in Augusta have gathered pledges from their families, friends and community members. Garnering support has not been difficult once potential donors are told of who will benefit from their generosity, according to a Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland news release.

On Wednesday, May 3, the second annual St. Michael School and Travis Mills Foundation Walk-athon will be held at the school on 56 Sewall St.

At 9:45 a.m., students will begin walking laps around the school block with parent volunteers supervising. Before the event gets underway, Travis Mills will deliver a special speech for participants and community members in the school gym at 9 a.m.

“This is an event organized by the St. Michael School Parent Association and was amazing to see last year,” said Principal Kevin Cullen, in the release. “Our students get to participate and learn the true meaning of giving back to the community.”

The proceeds from the walk-athon benefit both the school and the foundation.

Mills, a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne, is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was wounded by an improvised explosive device during his third tour in Afghanistan in 2012. During his recovery, Mills discovered a passion for inspiring fellow wounded servicemen and women. He founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist wounded and injured veterans and their families. He has traveled around the country as a motivational speaker, inspiring thousands to overcome life’s challenges and defy odds. In 2015, his book, “Tough as They Come,” was published.

Following the walk-athon, a barbecue lunch will be hosted for participants.

Community members are invited to cheer on the walkers.

To offer a pledge, call the school office at 623-3491. For more information, contact Dave Guthro, communications director for the Diocese of Portland, at 321-7810 or [email protected].

Share