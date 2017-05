MADISON — American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 and Auxiliary recently made a $1,000 donation to Special Olympics at its Installation of Officers on April 1.

For more information about the American Legion and/or the American Legion Auxiliary, or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.mainelegion.org or www.alaforveterans.org, or stop by the Post at 20 S. Maple St.

