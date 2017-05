U.S. Sen. Angus King, independent of Maine, recently met with Kitty White and Theresa Cloutier, both of Augusta.

White is the 2017 Maine Mother of the Year, and was in Washington representing Maine for the Mother of the Year Award at the American Mothers Inc. National Convention. Cloutier was the 2015 Maine Mother of the Year.

