AUGUSTA — A Winthrop woman convicted of causing the death of another in a 2014 car crash was ordered to serve six months in jail Monday after she violated the terms of her probation by drinking, using illegal drugs and failing to do community service.

Nineteen months ago Alyssa Marcellino of Winthrop was ordered to serve an initial 32 months behind bars for causing the death of one woman and seriously injuring a second while driving without a license in Monmouth in 2014. The remainder of the six-year sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation.

Monmouth firefighters collect debris from a two car collision that killed Joan Fortier, 67, of Mount Vernon, on March 6, 2014 on U.S. Route 202 in Monmouth. Alyssa Marcellino, 25, of Winthrop, was convicted of causing the death of another and on Monday, sent back to jail to serve additional time for violating the terms of her probation. Staff file photo by Andy Molloy

On Monday, she was back in front of the same judge at the Capital Judicial Center, admitting she had committed a number of probation violations after being released from prison last October.

Marcellino, 25, asked Justice William Stokes for a second chance even as the prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh asked that she serve the 32 months remaining of the suspended portion of the sentence, saying she’s “unsupervisable” in the community.

“How much can we ask the community to risk while she figures this out?” Cavanaugh said. “We can’t ask them to risk any more.”

Marcellino’s attorney, Scott Hess, suggested a much shorter time, saying she has a plan to enter an intensive substance abuse treatment program and a job lined up in Fairfield with a former employer who told the judge Monday he would help support her rehabilitation efforts as he has aided others. Hess also noted there were no new criminal charges.

“I’m not a lost cause, your honor,” Marcellino told Stokes on Monday. “I’m asking you please to grant me a second chance to try to live and thrive in the community.”

She admitted she used illegal drugs and alcohol on various occasions in December 2016 and January 2017, failed to do six hours of community service each month as required under the terms of her probation and failed to do substance abuse treatment. She also did not notify her probation officer of a change of address when she left her sober living house in Gorham and spent several days with her boyfriend.

Marcellino’s probation officer, Catherine Fisher, suggested a six-month probation revocation for violations.

Cavanaugh also told the judge that while being held in the Cumberland County jail on the probation revocation motions, Marcellino tested positive for suboxone.

In the end, Stokes sided with the probation officer and ordered Marcellino to serve six months.

He recalled the earlier sentencing hearing in 2015. “The death and injury to Ms. Fortier and Ms. Potter are incalculable to measure,” Stokes said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. March 6, 2014, as Gene Potter and Joan Fortier, in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, were headed west on U.S. Route 202. Marcellino, driving a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer, was headed east, Monmouth police Chief Kevin Mulherin said at the time of the crash.

The Mercury drifted into the westbound lane in front of the Hyundai, police said. Potter, then 70, swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid the crash as Marcellino corrected and also swerved back into the eastbound lane, police said.

The vehicles hit head-on. Fortier, 67, of Mount Vernon, a passenger in Potter’s vehicle, died at the scene. She was Potter’s sister.

In March 2016, Fortier’s widower filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the crash. That lawsuit has since been settled.

Potter and several of her family members attended the probation revocation hearing, but did not address the judge on that issue.

Stokes asked Potter how she was doing and she told him, “I’m hanging in there. Every step I take I can feel it, but I can step, so that’s good.”

Several members of Marcellino’s family were at the hearing Monday as well.

Stokes also said he had been particularly troubled by one item listed as “aggravating factor” at the sentencing hearing where Marcellino drove again about two weeks after the fatal crash and ended up rolling her car over.

Fisher on Monday said she sought to get Marcellino’s probation revoked because, “It got to point where I could no longer safely manage her in the community.”

However, Fisher said Marcellino should get another chance. “The ball’s in her court again,” Fisher said.

Stokes, in imposing the six months’ partial revocation told Marcellino, “I do not think you’re a lost cause,” and he encouraged her to take the help offered by the probation office as well as her former employer and others.

Stokes also warned her that once the three-year probation period finishes, she has an additional two-year probation to serve because of separate theft convictions.

When Marcellino pleaded guilty to the charges related to the crashes, she also pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and one of receiving stolen property, all relating to a check-cashing scheme that operated March 19-May 17, 2014, in Augusta and involved a total of $6,415.65.

“I hope the next time I see you, it’s not in this environment and not in this circumstance,” Stokes said.

