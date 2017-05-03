An Auburn man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for distributing heroin.

Darnell Robinson, also known as “Butta,” 30, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy Torresen to three years of supervised release.

Robinson pleaded guilty in federal court in Portland in January.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a witness working with federal agents purchased $1,000 worth of heroin from Robinson in Auburn in April 2016.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Lewiston and Auburn police.

Share