Authorities are seeking help locating a missing Lewiston man who was last seen by his wife Saturday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The missing man was identified as 44-year-old Kevin Mitchell of Lewiston. Authorities said the became concerned about his welfare after deputies located a vehicle that belongs to Mitchell on Mt. Pleasant Road in Union around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Carroll said Mitchell “apparently has ties in this area from when he was younger.”

A search of the area by Maine game wardens and police dogs turned up nothing to indicate that Mitchell was in the area, Carroll said.

Authorities said Mitchell is 6-feet,1-inch tall, weighs 220 pounds, has graying hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 593-9132.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share