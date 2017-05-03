SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Benjamin Blaisdell, of Benton, was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society April 13 at the Western New England University chapter’s 13th annual ceremony.

The national honor society for business majors at schools accredited by AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Students are selected from the top seven percent of juniors, top 10 percent of seniors and to 20 percent of graduate students. Candidates must have completed two semesters of study at Western New England University.

Blaisdell plans to major in marketing.

Western New England University has a total of 18 honor societies on campus. Close to 600 students were inducted into these organizations in the spring 2017 semester.

