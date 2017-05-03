Clinton Elementary School recently announced its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Grade 6 — High honors: Ari Abruzzese, Hope Bouchard, Hannah Davis, Cylie Henderson, Makenzie Nadeau and Gabrielle Nickerson.

Honors: Cooper Beaulieu, Lucas Campbell, Mason Carter, Caitlyn Cote, Kayden Delile, Lillie Eastland, Joshua Harriet, Jasmine Hunter, Jazmin Johnson, Atreyu Langley, David Levesque, Hailey Manzo, Jenna Merrow, Griffin Murray, Karma Roberts, Chelsea Saucier, Tate Scott, Victoria Spaulding, Matthew Stubenrod and Serenidy Walker.

Grade 5 — High honors: Jacob McFarland.

Honors: Harrison Bartley, Max Begin, Lillian Buck, Cameron Dostie, Cassandra Paul and Lukkas Whitman.

Grade 4 — High honors: Natalee Gordon, Aubrey Nickerson and Danielle Wilson.

Honors: Colton Carter, Norene Crocker, Emily Crommett, Colby Culleton, Michael Dearborn, Hannah Dostie, Bub Foss, Doug Hillman, Taylor Levesque, Kaylie Smith and Charity Thebarge.

Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form

Send questions/comments to the editors.