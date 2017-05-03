AUGUSTA — Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham promoted Col. Dwaine E. Drummond to the rank of brigadier general on March 24 in front of family, friends and service members at the Hall of Flags as the director of the Joint Staff for the Maine National Guard, according to a news release from the National Guard.

The director of the Joint Staff serves as the principal assistant to the adjutant general for operations and programs that cross the boundaries between the Army and Air components pertaining to the utilization of Maine National Guard assets.

Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, left, the Adjutant General for the Maine National Guard, administers the oath of office to newly promoted Brig. Gen. Dwaine E. Drummond, center, at the Hall of Flags at the state Capitol immediately following Drummond's promotion to brigadier general. Col. Frank Roy, commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor, acting as master of ceremonies for the day, in back. Contributed photo

Drummond has more than 33 years of military service including a yearlong deployment to Iraq in 2005, according to the release. His most recent military assignments include the director of Facilities Engineering and brigade commander for the 52nd Troop Command.

Drummond entered military service in 1983 and joined the 133rd Engineer Battalion after completing basic training and Advanced Individual Training. He completed Officer Candidate School in 1990 and was assigned as a combat engineer platoon leader to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) in Brewer. Drummond has served in various command and staff assignments within the 133rd Engineer Battalion as well as deploying to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 with the 133rd Engineer Battalion as the battalion executive officer. Drummond assumed command of the 133rd Engineer Battalion from 2007 to 2009. He served as the brigade commander for the 52nd Troop Command until December.

Drummond is a U.S. Army War College graduate, completing a fellowship at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, where he completed a program in International Securities Studies.

