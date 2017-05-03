Elite Airways is putting the “international” back in the Portland International Jetport.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will launch a Portland-to-Halifax, Nova Scotia route starting June 30.

The new route will operate Fridays, Sundays and Wednesday at fares starting at $169 each way, according to a release from the airway.

“Halifax and Portland are both very popular destinations, and we designed this route to be convenient for business and leisure travelers who prefer a one-hour nonstop flight rather than to connect through other airports, take a long ferry ride, or a 13-hour drive,” said John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, in the release. “We plan to further expand this route in the fall so that passengers from Halifax can connect to other Florida destinations in Portland on Elite Airways.”

Direct air service from Portland to Halifax ended in 2010 after Starlink Aviation lost a Canadian subsidy to support its operations.

This story will be updated.

