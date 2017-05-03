LENEXA, Kan. — Grantham University has announced its local March graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

They include: Jason Hargrove, of Augusta, Master business administration; Brian Shuemaker, of Gardiner, AA business administration, AS computer science and BS accounting; Jamie Shuemaker, of Gardiner, AS criminal justice; Daniel Mouland, of Solon, AS computer science, BS computer science and MS information management-project management; and Richard Pare, of Waterville, AS computer science and BS computer science.

