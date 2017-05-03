AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:17 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Road.

10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

10:59 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Laurel Street.

11:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.

12:04 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

12:11 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

12:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Arsenal Street.

1:22 p.m., indecency was reported on Memorial Circle.

2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Road.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:47 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

5:15 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Cony Street.

5:27 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Industrial Drive.

8:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:00 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Industrial Drive.

6:22 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

CHELSEA

Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., a delayed report of assault was made by a caller on Spurwink Drive.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 8:38 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Central Street.

10:50 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Pray Street.

11:55 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bonin Road.

PITTSTON

Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., threatening was reported by a caller on Putnam Park Road.

WINTHROP

Monday at 10:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Peck Farm Road.

10:56 a.m., burglary was reported on Peck Farm Road.

2:12 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:13 a.m., a 33-year-old Winthrop woman was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, on High Street.

2:35 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.

8:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Stanley Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 10:21 a.m., Timothy B. Haskell, 65, of Augusta was arrested on a probation hold, after a probation check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

2:17 p.m., David M. Mason, 49, of Augusta was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence (alcohol), after a traffic stop was performed on Bangor Street.

8:26 p.m., Jordan M. Gerry, 29, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, after a traffic complaint was made on Edison Drive.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., Shane W. Milliken, 60, of Winthrop was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol or drugs), on Annabessacook Road.

