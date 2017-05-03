SOUTH CHINA — Nick Turcotte hit a bases-loaded double to break open a close game and Erskine went on to beat Maranacook 6-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball game Wednesday.

Noah Bonsant and Nate Howard combined to pitch a three-hitter while striking out 12 for the Eagles (4-0). Cody Taylor added two singles and Bonsant had two singles and two RBIs.

Dan Garand was the tough-luck loser, striking out 11 in his five innings of work. John Lauter relieved him in the sixth. Max McQuillen, Nic Bowie and Garand each singled for the Black Bears (1-3).

RICHMOND 13, BUCKFIELD 3, 6 innings: Brendan Emmons had three hits, including a double, along with two RBIs to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Bucks in Richmond.

Emmons also earned the win on the mound for Richmond (4-1). Nate Kendrick and Danny Stewart each had two hits for the Bobcats.

Ethan Jackson had two singles for Buckfield (2-2).

SOFTBALL

HALL-DALE 5, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2: Jill Whynot smacked a grand slam in the third inning to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Emily Allen added two singles for Hall-Dale (2-2) and Kayley Roberts picked up the win in the circle.

Grace Briggs doubled and singled for the Falcons (3-3).

RICHMOND 8, BUCKFIELD 1: Meranda Martin had two hits, including a double, and scattered seven hits in a complete-game pitching effort to lead the Bobcats to the win in a battle of unbeatens in Richmond.

Bryanne Lancaster added two hits for Richmond (4-0).

Molly Bourget had two hits for Buckfield (3-1).

MONMOUTH 10, LISBON 3: Haylee Langlois had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lead the Mustangs to the MVC win in Monmouth.

Emily Chasse added a two-run double for Monmouth (4-1) and earned the win in the pitching circle. Abby Ferland and Emily Kaplan each collected three hits.

Lisbon dropped to 1-1.

Share