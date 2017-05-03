SOUTH CHINA — Nick Turcotte hit a bases-loaded double to break open a close game and Erskine went on to beat Maranacook 6-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball game Wednesday.

Noah Bonsant and Nate Howard combined to pitch a three-hitter while striking out 12 for the Eagles (4-0). Cody Taylor added two singles and Bonsant had two singles and two RBIs.

Dan Garand was the tough-luck loser, striking out 11 in his five innings of work. John Lauter relieved him in the sixth. Max McQuillen, Nic Bowie and Garand each singled for the Black Bears (1-3).

NOKOMIS 8, WATERVILLE 6: Gabe Gilly doubled and drove in two runs to help keep the Warriors unbeaten with the KVAC B win in Newport.

Catcher Zach Hartsgrove scored a pair of runs and added a double for Nokomis (5-0).

Andrew Roderigue had three hits for Waterville (3-2), including a double and a triple.

SOFTBALL

NOKOMIS 7, WATERVILLE 4: Hanna Meservey went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in Newport.

Aren Herrick added three hits in the win for Nokomis (3-2), while Alyssa Ellis added a pair of bunt singles.

Madison Clowes hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Waterville (1-4).

VALLEY 6, TEMPLE 5, 8 INN.: Cavaliers pitcher Michaela Marden outdueled Deleyni Carr by just enough to keep Valley unbeaten with the extra-inning win in Bingham.

Kendra Sweet had a single for Valley (2-0).

Carr struck out 16 for Temple (1-2), while Vanessa Currie, Ariel Gott and Kiara Carr all added hits in the loss.

