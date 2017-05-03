Should the schools have a later start time? It’s been said that students do better when they get adequate sleep. Starting school later is not the answer, unless a study is done on the evening activities and bedtime of these same students.

Before any parent claims there child doesn’t get enough sleep, they should take an honest look at the cause. Does your kid use a screen at bedtime? Do they have a TV in their room? Do the “snaps” and texts go back and forth until the wee hours? Probably.

Is your child doing any real work or physical labor? How many energy drinks or sodas have they had today? Did they have a wholesome meal for dinner?

Being tired in the morning is typical of a person that has no reason to be tired at night.

Corey Rubchinuk

Winthrop

Share