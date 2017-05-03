Messalonskee High School recenlty announced its April Students of the Month.

The four students selected in April include Travis Hosea, Jacob Dexter, Sarah Martin and Garrett Fisher.

Messalonskee High School recently announced its April Students of the Month. From left are Travis Hosea, Garrett Fisher, Jacob Dexter and Sarah Martin. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Fisher, a senior and April’s final Student of the Month recipient, is not one to sit back and settle. While some classmates avoid courses unnecessary for graduation, he tackles them enthusiastically in his passion for learning. He also takes pride in his appearance, and to this end, is considered perhaps the best-dressed manager of any sports team in the central Maine area, according to the release.

Martin, the junior winner, is thorough and meticulous about her academic responsibilities, and a person always determined to maximize her understanding of concepts and skills. And yet she still finds time to be a member of the Messalonskee Student Council, Key Club and Math Team, according to the release.

Dexter, the sophomore recipient, seems to possess endless energy and creativity. Along with designing and creating his own prize-winning Halloween costume, he manages to write science fiction novels and teach himself to play the guitar — and he also is researching how to create a lute, according to the release.

Hosea, a freshmen, is a hard-working and enthusiastic learner. He is a student who insists on going beyond the requirements in completing an assignment. In addition, he is a kind and patient soul who often can be found helping classmates who struggle with their language skills, according to a news release from the school.

Messalonskee also featured several students who earned Student of the Month honors at Mid-Maine Technical Center. They include Robbie Moore, mass-media communication; Dalton Puchard, CTE Academy, and Logan Poissonnier, construction technology.

Share