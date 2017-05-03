IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Front Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Ridge Road.

9:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Clinton Elementary School.

6:41 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

5:30 p.m., a scam was reported on Ridge Road.

6:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Military Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Quebec Street.

2:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Franklin Avenue.

3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:27 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Madison Road.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

Wednesday at 2:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Spruce Terrace.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Heath Street.

2:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Heath Street.

2:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Tracy Mews.

4:50 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Belgrade Road.

5:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., mischief was reported on Stream Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Walnut Street.

2:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

6:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Butler Street.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:15 p.m., a scam was reported on Silver Street.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Austin Lane.

Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Court Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Elmhurst Street.

9:33 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:59 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:09 a.m., theft was reported at Blue Wave Dancing in The Concourse.

12:06 p.m., theft was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

2:31 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Silver Street.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

3:11 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:37 p.m., fraud was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.

5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Myrtle Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:53 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

9:25 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Front Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

12:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

9:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Hallowell Street.

Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Ira Hatch, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., Edward A. Schultz, 49, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

11:51 a.m., Elizabeth Joann Merrill, 44, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., Chase Duguay, 18, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of possession of marijuana and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

4:11 p.m., Steven L. Knights, 28, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:27 a.m., Richard Michael Suchar, 75, of China, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

7:53 a.m., Brian L. Woodworth, 45, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

