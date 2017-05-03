IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Front Street.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Ridge Road.
9:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Clinton Elementary School.
6:41 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
5:30 p.m., a scam was reported on Ridge Road.
6:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Military Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Quebec Street.
2:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Franklin Avenue.
3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.
Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.
9 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:27 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on East Madison Road.
4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.
Wednesday at 2:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Spruce Terrace.
8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Heath Street.
2:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Heath Street.
2:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Tracy Mews.
4:50 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Belgrade Road.
5:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., mischief was reported on Stream Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Walnut Street.
2:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.
6:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Butler Street.
6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:15 p.m., a scam was reported on Silver Street.
7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Austin Lane.
Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Court Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Dexter Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Elmhurst Street.
9:33 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:59 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
11:09 a.m., theft was reported at Blue Wave Dancing in The Concourse.
12:06 p.m., theft was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.
2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
2:31 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Silver Street.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
3:11 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:37 p.m., fraud was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.
5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.
6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Myrtle Street.
8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
8:53 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.
9:25 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Front Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.
12:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
9:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.
4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Hallowell Street.
Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Ira Hatch, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., Edward A. Schultz, 49, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
11:51 a.m., Elizabeth Joann Merrill, 44, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., Chase Duguay, 18, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of possession of marijuana and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.
4:11 p.m., Steven L. Knights, 28, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:27 a.m., Richard Michael Suchar, 75, of China, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
7:53 a.m., Brian L. Woodworth, 45, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
