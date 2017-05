WATERVILLE — Mount Merici Academy recently announced the following students in grades sixth through eighth have earned high honors for third quarter of the 2016-17 academic year: Charlie Haberstock, Owen Harris, Olivia Saucier, Amna Sheikh, Madison Brown, Caden Cote, Hazel Dow, Ian Farrell, Sarah Hellen, Dante Lambert, Jairus Hurdle, Carolyn Kinney, Emma Lavenson, Ellie Marden and Naomi McGadney.

