Voters will see three candidates on Readfield’s ballot for the June 13 election, each of whom is running unopposed.

The town is hosting a candidates’ night at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Readfield Town Office so residents can hear from them directly.

THOMAS SNEED ADAM WOODFORD Dennis Price

The candidates are listed near the top of the town ballot for Town Meeting, for which all the articles are voted on at the polls.

Dennis Price, 39, is seeking the open three-year seat on the Readfield Select Board. Thomas Dunham opted against running for re-election.

Price, 39, teaches acting and theater technology at Winthrop High School and is the director of the Winthrop Performing Arts Center there. Before that, he taught English for nine years at Monmouth Academy. Price also owns Capital City Improv.

It’s his first run for public office, and he has attended some recent Select Board meetings.

“I know enough to know that I need to know more,” he said Wednesday. “I want to be involved so then I can understand the process better so then I can be a more informed citizen.”

He became inspired to run for public office by events around the November 2016 election. “You can complain, or you can take action,” he said.

Price is originally from Virgina and spent time in Chicago studying acting and performing with a comedy team there.

He had done an internship in 1998-99 with the Theater at Monmouth.

“Improv translates well into the political arena,” he said. “It teaches you the ability to be flexible. You have to be able to adapt on the fly.”

Adam Woodford and Dr. Thomas Sneed are seeking separate seats to represent Readfield on the board of directors of Regional School Unit 38, the Maranacook Schools.

Woodford, 39, who works at Dingley Press in Lisbon, was appointed to the school board earlier this year to finish an unexpired term and is now seeking a full three-year term.

He and his wife, Michelle Woodford, on behalf of their daughter “SW,” sued the district and a teacher, Laura Reville, of Vienna, in November 2016, charging that Reville had placed a bag over their daughter’s head four times during class from September to November 2015 in effort to humiliate and embarrass her. Reville is a fifth-grade teacher at Readfield Elementary School. In the lawsuit, the parents say the head-bagging was reported by another student and later investigated by Superintendent Donna Wolfrom. The parents also say they confronted Reville, who indicated “it was in jest.”

At the end of November 2015, the Woodfords’ daughter was transferred to another classroom.

When Woodford was appointed to the board, he said he would recuse himself from anything involved with the case, which is pending in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

“Since my four daughters are all in the district, I was going to the meetings, so I might as well fulfill a role and get to know the district’s workings better,” Woodford said Wednesday.

In a message to Readfield residents that appears in the town newsletter, Woodford said, “As a school board member, I hope I can be a sounding board for any concerns that arise with the school system, and will do everything I can to make sure that your concerns are heard.”

Sneed, 49, a community psychiatrist who is medical director at Tri-County Mental Health Services, is seeking a one-year seat.

This is his first run for public office as well. Sneed and his family moved to Readfield 11 years ago from South Carolina.

He said he’s familiar with the schools since one of his children graduated from Maranacook Community High School, another is about to graduate and he has two children at Readfield Elementary School.

“Parent and community participation is vital for any school system,” he said. “Community participation is what makes the schools great. If you’re not participating, then you can’t really complain if things aren’t going well.” He said he would have preferred to see more people seeking local office.

“I’d like to encourage everybody to think about whether they’d like to run for school board or PTA,” Sneed said. “I think having a lot of people running gives the town a stronger appearance.”

The candidates’ night will be broadcast on Channel 7, the Readfield Government TV station.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

