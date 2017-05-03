The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a three-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Turner on Wednesday that sent three people to a Lewiston hospital.

Two drivers, Robert Jerome of Sumner and Monica Kennedy of Jay, and an unidentified passenger in Jerome’s car were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, said Chief Deputy William Gagne in a news release.

Police say Jerome had stopped his 1997 Honda Civic in northbound traffic around 2:20 p.m. to turn left into Northeastern Firearms. Kennedy’s 2007 Ford Escape hit the Civic in the rear, sending Jerome’s car into a southbound pickup truck driven by Michael Needham of Sabattus. Needham was not injured.

The vehicles were destroyed and had to be towed from the scene. Northbound traffic was diverted through the Northeastern Firearms parking lot while southbound traffic was detoured down County Road.

